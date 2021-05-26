Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by ProClip USA: Save 10% on ProClip’s tough and rugged MagSafe phone mounts with code 9to5.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Report: TSMC starts production of A15 chip, ready for iPhone 13 in fall
- Sketchy rumor suggests iOS 15 will have enhanced notifications, food tracking features, more
- M1X Mac mini reportedly to feature thinner chassis redesign, use same magnetic power connector as new iMac
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.