Nimble launches MagSafe compatible dual wireless charger with eco-friendly design

Nimble – the accessory maker with an eco-friendly focus – is out today with a new line of wireless chargers. The Apollo Series is made from recycled plastic and silicone, features MagSafe compatibility for iPhone 12, and comes in a single or dual charger option.

Nimble was founded back in 2018 by three former Mophie executives with the mantra of creating “Tech for Good.” And the mission continues with the new MagSafe compatible Apollo Series.

There’s a single and dual wireless charger available and both use at least 72% post-consumer recycled plastic as well as recycled silicone.

The Apollo Wireless Pad works with MagSafe, has charging speeds up to 15W (7.5W for iPhones), comes with a 20W power adapter, and is priced at $49.95.

The Apollo Duo Wireless Pad is also MagSafe compatible and offers 30W power – 7.5W for each iPhone/15W each for Android – comes with the power adapter, and is selling for $79.95.

Nimble says the 15W fast charging is compatible for both iPhone and Android on its website – we reached out to double-check and it is actually a limit of 7.5W charging for iPhones.





Check out a closer look at both new MagSafe compatible chargers in the video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: