Mosyle adds Okta and Ping Identity to streamline macOS logins in the enterprise

Mosyle is one of the top Apple mobile device management vendors on the market. Over 20,000 businesses and schools currently use them. Today, the company has unveiled a new integration to streamline the macOS. Using Mosyle Auth 2, Mosyle’s single sign-on solution for macOS, organizations can now use Okta and Ping Identity for Login management for enterprise Macs.

We’re maniacally focused on creating solutions that improve the safety and experience for employees using Apple devices at work,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO, Mosyle. “By partnering with leading identity providers like Okta and Ping Identity, we improve the way our customers access and manage macOS devices and enforce the highest security standards needed to protect the modern enterprise.

Mosyle Auth 2 streamlines macOS logins by combining SSO functionality with two-factor authentication to deliver an extra level of security for all company Macs. In addition, Mosyle Auth 2 gives organizations control of the macOS login window. By taking control of the window, companies can enforce security standardization across their entire fleet of Macs.

In addition to Okta and Ping Identity, Mosyle Auth 2 also supports Microsoft 365 for Business, Google Workspace, AD Federation Services, LDAP Active Directory, and on-premises Active Directory for macOS Login. Okta and Ping Identity are now available as supported solutions for SSO on Mosyle Fuse, Mosyle Business Premium, and Mosyle Business FREE admin portals.

