How to sign up for the new WWDC Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 Labs, more

WWDC 2021 is just a week away and ahead of this year’s all-virtual event, Apple has opened up registration for the new limited Digital Lounges to connect with Apple engineers and designers. We’ll also look at how to sign up for 1-on-1 developer labs, the new Pavilions feature, and more.

WWDC Digital Lounges

Apple developers, Enterprise devs, or WWDC Swift Student Challenge winners can take advantage of the new Digital Lounges. Here’s how Apple describes the new WWDC feature:

Join Apple engineers and designers throughout the week as they host text-based Q&As and special activities related to developer tools, SwiftUI, accessibility, and machine learning. A small number of Digital Lounges are offered for the first time this year and attendance is limited.

Apple opened registration for the Digital Lounges today with four categories: accessibility, developer tools, machine learning, and SwiftUI. If you’re interested, sign up now as Apple says spots are limited.

It seems like the new Digital Lounges will work through Slack:

Looks like WWDC Digital Lounges will be done in Slack. From the T&C: pic.twitter.com/YFUtBCCazY — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) June 1, 2021

1-on-1 Labs

Meanwhile, 1-on-1 Labs will also be available to Apple developers, enterprise devs, and the Student Challenge winners.

Throughout the week of the conference, you can request an appointment with an Apple engineer, designer, or other expert for one-on-one guidance. Get answers to your questions about implementing, optimizing, or debugging technologies you’re using in your app. Learn about the latest design principles, best practices, and design patterns. Find support for making the most of your presence on the App Store, and uch more.

Signups aren’t open just yet for 1-on-1 Labs but they’ll be found here after the June 7 WWDC keynote. Lab requests will be accepted until 6 pm PT the day before the lab begins.

Since availability is limited, requests will be reviewed and you’ll receive an email with your status. If you don’t receive an appointment, you can still connect with Apple experts by posting your question on the Apple Developer Forums.

Pavilions

As we previously highlighted, another new feature to help keep up with everything happening with sessions, labs, and special activities is something Apple is calling Pavilions. Look for it in the Apple Developer app next week.

More

Apple also highlights the Developer Forums to connect with others including over 1,000 Apple engineers. And there’s also a dedicated page for “Beyond WWDC” that includes more ways to get involved and connect with other developers from around the world with trivia, community week, and other third-party events.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: