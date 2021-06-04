Sensibo Pure air purifier adds HomeKit integration

The Sensibo Pure is now available with HomeKit support. It joins a very small collection of HomeKit-compatible air purifiers. Through the Home app, the Sensibo unit will be able to report air quality, as well as integrate with your other HomeKit scenes and automations.

With the Sensibo set up, you can then ask Siri to find out the current air quality in the room, turn on or turn off the purifier, and change the fan speed.

The power of HomeKit is that it unifies smart home accessories from many different manufacturers, so you can get them all to work together. For instance, you can start your air purifier in the morning and have it automatically turn off when a HomeKit presence sensor notices you have left the room.

When the air purifier filter needs replacing, the Sensibo can even send those alerts through the HomeKit notification system.

The HomeKit support joins the device’s existing Alexa and Google Nest integration. Find out more details on Sensibo’s website.

