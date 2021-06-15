Deals: All-time low on iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case, M1 MacBook Pro, Beats Studio Buds, more

It’s time to look at all of today’s best price drops on Apple gear. Starting with a new all-time low on the official Apple iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case, we are also tracking a series of solid offers on its iPhone 12 mini accessories from $20. From there, we have a new deal on the base model M1 MacBook Pro, a nice pre-order offer on the new Beats Studio Buds, and some unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models at up to $350 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Leather Case hits Amazon low at $53 + iPhone 12 mini gear

Amazon is now offering the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) in California Poppy for $52.99 shipped. Regularly $59, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway, beats our previous mention on the Baltic Blue option by $1, and is the lowest we can find. The bright poppy colorway is fashioned from “specially tanned and finished leather” that “develops a natural patina over time.” A magnetic connection allows it to snugly snap onto the back of your device and work with other MagSafe gear/Qi chargers, while machined button covers are joined by thousands of hours of testing to ensure it will “protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.” Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more details.

iPhone 12 mini accessory deals:

Amazon has Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,150 shipped (Up to $199 off)

Update: Amazon is also now offering the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,149.99 shipped (Reg. $1,299).

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $1,499, today’s deal is $199 off, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we can find. Carrying an upgraded 512GB of storage with 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest Pro model includes its M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, you’ll find a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and the Touch Bar. We called it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime shipped (Up to $350 off)

Woot is now offering some notable deals on factory unlocked iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max devices for Prime members. You can score the Apple iPhone 11 Pro starting from $769.99 shipped for the 64GB model with your choice of color — one-year Apple warranty included. Originally closer to $999, Best Buy will sell you this phone unlocked for $900 shipped right now, making today’s deal the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find the 512GB version for $999.99 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $1,199.99 shipped, with up to $350 in savings off the original prices. More details below.

Pre-order new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 Apple gift card at Costco

The new Apple Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones were officially unveiled this week at $149.99 shipped. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon and elsewhere, but we have now spotted a notable offer at Costco. Members can now pre-order the new Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $149.99 with a $10 Apple gift card attached for a limited time. While not an actual discount, this is a great little incentive for Costco members looking to adopt the latest truly wireless headphones from Apple’s Beats brand. More details below.

