Apple teams up with Target to offer Circle members free Apple Music, Arcade, TV+, and iCloud storage for up to 6 months

- Jun. 18th 2021 8:50 am PT

0

Target has released its newest perks for its Circle loyalty program and this time around, it’s partnered with Apple to offer 4-6 months free for some of its most popular services. That includes Music, Arcade, TV+, and even upgraded iCloud storage for new and existing Target Circle members.

Target Circle is the company’s loyalty program that offers discounts and perks. It’s free to sign up if you’re not already and the newest partner is Apple.

The new perks from Apple for Target Circle members are 4 months free for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and upgraded 50GB iCloud storage. You get even more time with 6 months of Apple Arcade at no cost.

New and existing Circle members can claim the free Apple services here (click on one of them then choose “Redeem”). The offer runs through June 17, 2022.

What’s the catch?

The catch here is if you’re already enrolled in a free trial or have a subscription for one of these services, you can’t claim the Target Circle Apple offer.

Here’s some of the fine print:

This offer expires on 6/17/2022. Apple IDs already associated with a free trial or subscription for this service are ineligible for this offer.

Trial valid for 6 months. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for Apple Arcade in the United States. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/. Apple Arcade plan renews for $4.99/month after the promotion until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Apple Arcade is a registered service mark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes 50 million songs and is available on iOS, macOS, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Sonos, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Android.
iCloud

iCloud

iCloud is built into every Apple device, so that means your photos, files, notes, and more — are safe, up to date, and available wherever you are.
Apple Arcade target

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12