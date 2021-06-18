Apple teams up with Target to offer Circle members free Apple Music, Arcade, TV+, and iCloud storage for up to 6 months

Target has released its newest perks for its Circle loyalty program and this time around, it’s partnered with Apple to offer 4-6 months free for some of its most popular services. That includes Music, Arcade, TV+, and even upgraded iCloud storage for new and existing Target Circle members.

Target Circle is the company’s loyalty program that offers discounts and perks. It’s free to sign up if you’re not already and the newest partner is Apple.

The new perks from Apple for Target Circle members are 4 months free for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and upgraded 50GB iCloud storage. You get even more time with 6 months of Apple Arcade at no cost.

New and existing Circle members can claim the free Apple services here (click on one of them then choose “Redeem”). The offer runs through June 17, 2022.

What’s the catch?

The catch here is if you’re already enrolled in a free trial or have a subscription for one of these services, you can’t claim the Target Circle Apple offer.

Here’s some of the fine print:

This offer expires on 6/17/2022. Apple IDs already associated with a free trial or subscription for this service are ineligible for this offer. Trial valid for 6 months. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for Apple Arcade in the United States. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/. Apple Arcade plan renews for $4.99/month after the promotion until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Apple Arcade is a registered service mark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion.

