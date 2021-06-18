Apple’s space gray iMac accessories officially discontinued, but alternatives exist

Following the discontinuation of the iMac Pro earlier this year, Apple announced in May that it would also be discontinuing the space gray iMac accessories. That day has officially come, and the space gray Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse are no longer available to order from Apple.

As first spotted by Appleosophy, the space gray Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad have been removed from Apple’s Online Store as of this week. Now, if you go to buy the Magic accessories, you’ll only see the silver/white option instead.

On Amazon, the space gray Magic Keyboard in US English is sold out, but the space gray Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad are still available to order from Apple’s official storefront. Again, however, these will only be available while supplies last.

If you’re a space gray Apple fan, there are still space gray keyboard alternatives available that can pair nicely with your Mac or iPad. One of our favorites here at 9to5Mac is the Satechi Slim X3, which features a space gray backlit design and multi-device sync. We’re also big fans of the Satechi X2, which features a silver/black design.

A more affordable option with wired connectivity comes from popular accessory maker Macally, which sells a slim space gray keyboard with a numeric keypad as well. There’s also the compact Satechi X1 that comes in at $60.

With the new M1 iMac introduced in April, Apple also unveiled a new version of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, as well as colorful and slightly redesigned versions of the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse. These accessories, however, are currently only being sold with the M1 iMac and are not available separately.

The fact that these space gray accessories are being discontinued does not necessarily mean that a future iMac won’t be available in space gray. Instead, we’d expect any future space gray iMac to include the newest versions of Apple’s peripherals, with Touch ID and other changes.

