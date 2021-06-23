All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off. That’s alongside some official Apple iPhone 12/Pro cases starting at $40 and an extra 30% off iOttie accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 2020 11-inch iPad Pro sees $199 discount

Best Buy is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $600. Down from the original $799 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low here, with today’s offer amounting $199 in savings while beating our previous mention by $49.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on official MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro cases

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $50. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at $9 in savings to mark the best price to date across the lineup. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather, complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features. You can also bring home the official Apple Silicone iPhone 12/Pro case for $40.

iOttie iPhone car mounts + chargers now extra 30% off

Amazon is now taking an extra 30% off a selection of iOttie charging stands and car mounts. Headlining is the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $35 in various styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date.

iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand, as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: