We have already seen some prototypes of the first-generation Apple Watch, which revealed details of the product before the official announcement in September 2014. This week, Giulio Zompetti shared an image of an early prototype of the Apple Watch Series 3. Although it looks quite identical to the final version, this prototype has something unique: a Smart Connector.

Every Apple Watch comes with a hidden port, which is used internally by Apple for diagnostics and other internal tests. However, this Apple Watch Series 3 prototype shown by Zompetti also has two other mystery connectors that are not hidden, and they are quite similar to the iPad’s Smart Connector but in a smaller size.

That’s because these connectors are probably part of a new Smart Connector for Apple Watch that was being tested internally by Apple. On Twitter, Zompetti says that Apple could possibly be working on “smart bands” for early versions of the Apple Watch Series 3.

9to5Mac was able to talk to Zompetti to get more details about this prototype. According to him, Apple was working on special sensors to add a blood pressure monitoring feature to the Apple Watch, which would be possible through a “smart band.” Unfortunately, the prototype is a non-functional unit, so it is unknown how exactly this would work.

Apple might have experimented on some “smart bands” in earlier revisions of Apple Watch S3. On this prototype unit, two unusual pads are exposed to the band, as a sort of “Smart Connector” we’ve already seen on iPads.#AppleCollection #AppleWatch pic.twitter.com/uVFZHuvuAe — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) June 24, 2021

This aligns with an Apple patent revealed in 2017, the same year Series 3 was announced, that shows a new system for calculating blood pressure using an Apple Watch with a sensor-equipped watch band. The prototype shown in the image was most likely being used for testing the technologies described in this patent.

Giulio Zompetti is known for having a huge collection of Apple prototypes, and it’s worth checking out his Twitter profile to learn more about these products.

This year, rumors suggest that Apple Watch Series 7 will have new sensors to enable more health features, including blood glucose level monitoring and also a thermometer, as well as having an all-new design.

