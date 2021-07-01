This week on Happy Hour 9to5tMac’s Benjamin and Taylor discuss a bevy of recent iPad rumors, look back on a decade of the selfie, evaluate the new lineup of Apple Watch International bands, and discuss the new features and changes in iOS 15 beta 2.

Editor’s note: This week Taylor’s original audio file was lost and the backup file was required. Quality will resume as normally next week.

