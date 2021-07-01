This week on Happy Hour 9to5tMac’s Benjamin and Taylor discuss a bevy of recent iPad rumors, look back on a decade of the selfie, evaluate the new lineup of Apple Watch International bands, and discuss the new features and changes in iOS 15 beta 2.
Sponsored by WALTR PRO for Mac: Make it easy to transfer virtually any file (in any format) to your iPhone, iPad, iPod, and now, HomePod. Get 30% off now.
Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.
Sponsored by She’s Birdie: Right now, She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase when you go to ShesBirdie.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Editor’s note: This week Taylor’s original audio file was lost and the backup file was required. Quality will resume as normally next week.
Taylor Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
