Another week has begun, and plenty of new discounts are pouring in headlined by an all-time low on the latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote. That’s alongside Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro at $549 off and Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale starting at $14. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Apple TV 4K deals deliver an all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169. Typically fetching $179, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low set just once in the past before going out of stock. Today’s discount gives you yet another chance to score Apple’s most recent streamer without having to pay full price.

The latest Apple TV arrives powered by the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby Vision at 60 FPS alongside 32GB of storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the television with Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support also making an entrance. That’s on top of being able to enjoy a variety of streaming services, access to Apple Arcade, and the new display calibration functionality. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here.

Save up to $549 on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro

Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Macs in certified refurbished condition headlined by Apple’s previous-generation 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5/16GB/512GB at $1,250. Down from the usual $1,499 price tag it fetches, you’re looking at $249 in savings to mark one of the best prices to date. Those who need additional storage can step up to the 1TB model at $1,450, down from $1,999.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10 hours of battery life rounding out the notable features on top of being able to drive more than one external display and eGPU support. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $14

Anker is back to start off the week today with a new collection of deals via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on everything from its latest smart cameras to portable projectors, chargers, and more from $14. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Solar 10000 Power Bank at $30. Down from $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date.

Delivering 10000mAh of portable power to your kit, this charger stands out from other models in Anker’s lineup with an integrated solar panel for refueling your devices while out and about. Alongside an IP64 waterproof housing, there’s a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots to complete the package.

