All of today’s best deals kick off as you’ll be able to save $50 on Apple’s new M1 iPad Pro. That’s on top of the first discount on Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger and this highly-rated leather Apple Watch band at just $7. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro is now $50 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749 in silver. Down from its usual $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the first discount we’ve seen on the silver model, amounts to $50 in savings, and matches the second-best to date across either colorway of the recent release.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger sees first discount

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger for $25. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the very first discount on Belkin’s new accessory, with today’s offer taking $5 off in order to mark a new all-time low.

Delivering much of the same magnetic wireless charging features as Apple’s official offering, Belkin’s solution delivers a more affordable price point to try out MagSafe. It features a more compact design than the in-house version, as well as a 6-foot charging cable, but will still let you refuel an iPhone 12 series handset with much the same magnetic design.

Save 52% on this highly-rated leather Apple Watch band

OUHENG via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $7. Normally fetching closer to $15, it recently dropped to $12 with today’s offer saving you as much as 52%, beating our previous mention by $3, and marking a new all-time low. This leather Apple Watch band elevates the style of your wearable for occasions where the included silicone strap isn’t going to cut it. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as a rugged overall design that’s compatible with every version of Apple Watch to date.

