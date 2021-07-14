Twitter’s disappearing tweet story clone Fleets is disappearing next month

- Jul. 14th 2021 11:16 am PT

Twitter announced today that it will be removing its implementation of stories dubbed “Fleets.” The feature was either loved or hated by Twitter users since its initial release last year.

This short-lived feature, which was released in November of last year, will be removed on August 3. Twitter acknowledged the controversial nature of the Snapchat/Instagram clone with the farewell tweet. Notably, there was no Fleet from the main Twitter account announcing the departure of the feature, only a standard tweet.

In the goodbye, the company said it is working on “new stuff.” One can hope that they add the ability to edit tweets, in addition to the new edit audience and monetization features.

In a more detailed blog post, Twitter shared that it hoped Fleets would make people more comfortable posting onto Twitter. As Fleets disappear, some of the Fleet creation features, like GIFs and stickers, will be implemented into the standard Tweets composer.

