Report: T-Mobile has the fastest mobile connection in the US

Ookla published today its Q2 Internet Report on mobile performance in the US, with T-Mobile being the fastest and most consistent mobile operator so far. According to Speedtest Global Index, T-Mobile achieved a median download speed of 54.13 Mbps and a consistency score of 84.8%, followed by AT&T at 47.96 MB, and Verizon with 40.02 Mbps.

As for 5G, the carrier achieved the fastest median 5G download speed during this trimester at 99.84 Mbps, a 21.2% increase over Q1 2021, while Verizon reached up to 78.33 Mbps, and AT&T 75.61%.

T-Mobile also has the best 5G availability in the US with over 69% of all the country, while AT&T covers 38.4% of the country and Verizon 35.3%.

T-Mobile was the fastest operator in 29 of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. during Q2 2021, although most of the top cities with the best internet connection were not using T-Mobile’s carrier. AT&T was the fastest provider in 20 cities during Q2 2021 and Verizon Wireless was the fastest in 16. The results were too close to statistically call in 34 cities, says the report.

Also this week, Opensignal published its quarterly report on the state of 5G in the US, with T-Mobile leading the race.

Opensignal published its July 2021 5G User Experience Report as well as a Qualifying the mmWave 5G experience report today. The studies are based on millions of devices and billions of measurements in the US from March to June 2021. When looking at the overall categories, T-Mobile took first place again for download and upload speeds, availability, as well as reach. Verizon took first for the 5G Games and Voice app experience and tied with AT&T for the 5G Video experience.

Although the “true” 5G which uses the mmWave band is still available in only a few spots in some cities, US carriers are trying to popularize it. A report from early this year showed that the iPhone 12 is helping popularize 5G and the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the most popular 5G phone at the time.

According to Ookla’s report, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the fastest device in the US with a median download speed of 73.19 Mbps, followed closely by the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 69.94 Mbps.

With Apple readying the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup, it’s only a matter of time for people to start using more and more 5G for the first time. You can read the full report here.

