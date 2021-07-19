Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Gurman: MacBook Pro with miniLED display coming between September-November
- Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public with MagSafe Battery Pack support, ability to combine Apple Card accounts, more
- Report: Apple Watch and Health exec Kevin Lynch joining the Apple Car team
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.