Roland updates 28 of its software musical instruments with support for M1 Macs

Electronic instrument company Roland today announced a major update to 28 of its software musical instruments available to macOS users. The update brings native support for Macs with the M1 chip for the first time, taking full advantage of the Apple Silicon architecture.

These instruments are accessible through the Roland Cloud platform, which offers over 50 Roland virtual instruments to subscribers. While not all instruments have been updated with native M1 support, users can now experience instruments such as the JUPITER-8 and JUNO-106 keyboard synthesizers on the newest Macs available.

Native support for Apple silicon is another example of Roland’s commitment to leveraging the latest developments in computing to bring authentic, iconic sound to musicians and producers at every level. Building on nearly fifty years of synthesizer research and development, Roland uses deep circuit modeling and other advanced techniques to create inspiring new designs and to perfectly recreate the sound of legendary hardware instruments like the Roland TR-808 Rhythm Composer drum machine and the JUPITER-8 and JUNO-106 keyboard synthesizers.

You can find the full list of updated software musical instruments below:

ZENOLOGY・SYSTEM-1・SYSTEM-8・JUNO-60・TR-606・D-50・JX-3P・PROMARS・SH-101・JUNO-106・SYSTEM-100・TB-303・TR-808・JUPITER-8・JV-1080・TR-909・SH-2・XV-5080・SRX BRASS・SRX DANCE TRAX・SRX ELECTRIC PIANO・SRX KEYBOARDS・SRX ORCHESTRA・SRX STRINGS・SRX STUDIO・SRX WORLD・SRX PIANO I・SRX PIANO II

Although Apple Silicon Macs are capable of running Intel software by using the Rosetta 2 translation technology, apps compiled for the new architecture run faster and more energy-efficiently.

More details about Roland Cloud and the updated software can be found on Roland’s official website.

