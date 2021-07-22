Spotify and GIPHY team up to bring GIFs to the Spotify app and more

Spotify today announced it’s partnering with GIPHY to let people use official GIFs as well as discover new songs and artists through a new “Listen on Spotify” button.

The announcement was made in Spotify’s For the Record blog:

No matter how you pronounce it, GIFs are the ultimate visual metaphor. And now, thanks to a partnership with Spotify and GIPHY, music can be part of the equation. We’re teaming up with GIPHY to enable new Spotify-linked artist GIFs. When users click the GIF on the verified GIPHY artists’ pages, they’ll be taken directly to the featured artist’s Spotify page for a listening session.

As for now, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, The Kid LAROI, and Conan Gray are the artists who jumped in on this integration. Spotify said more artists will participate in this experience in the future.

This feature is already available globally and, of course, even non-Spotify subscribers can experience official GIFs from these artists through the GIPHY’s website.

Whether you’re using GIPHY on the web or on the iOS app, here’s how to experience this new feature:

Search for artists’ GIFs on their official GIPHY channel via GIPHY.com or GIPHY’s mobile apps Once on the artist’s official GIPHY channel, click on the GIF you’d like to use Tap the “Listen on Spotify” button on any participating GIF Users will be taken directly to the artist’s Spotify page, where they can listen and discover even more music from artists they love.

Over the last few weeks, Spotify has been improving its experience on Apple devices. At the beginning of the month, the company continued its Apple Watch offline playback rollout, as users reported seeing this feature in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Brazil, UAE, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Portugal, Malaysia, and more countries.

Spotify also recently released a new beta app with native support for M1 Macs. This means the app for Mac can now run natively on the M1 Macs without requiring Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation technology.

