Apple updates Leadership website to officially add Stella Low as its new VP of communications

In May, it was revealed that Apple had hired Stella Low, a former Cisco executive, to serve as its new vice president of corporate communications. Apple today has updated its Apple Leadership website to make the move official, giving Low the title of “vice president of communications” and noting that she reports to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

At Apple, Low succeeds Steve Dowling, who was named vice president of communications in April 2015 and left the company in October 2020. During the gap between Dowling’s departure and Low’s hiring, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller was put in charge of Apple’s public relations efforts.

On her new webpage on the Apple Leadership website, Apple offers some background on Low’s career:

Stella has over 30 years of experience in marketing and communications. Prior to joining Apple in 2021, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Cisco. She has also held leadership roles at Dell Technologies and EMC. Originally from the UK, Stella holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from London South Bank University. She serves on the board of the Bay Area division of the American Heart Association.

Apple also details that Low will be responsible for not only leading the public relations team but also employee communications:

Stella Low is Apple’s vice president of Communications, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. She is responsible for Apple’s worldwide communications strategy, leading the public relations team as well as employee communications.

Apple’s detailed Leadership webpage can be found here.

