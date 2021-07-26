Report: Redesigned iPad mini 6 to feature larger 8.3-inch display

A new iPad mini 6 coming as soon as later this year is set to have a handful of major changes, including an all-new design, a new chip inside, and more. Now, Ross Young at Display Supply Chain Consultants reports that the new iPad mini will feature an 8.3-inch display, up from the current 7.9-inch display.

Last May, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would release an iPad mini that’s between 8.5 inches and 9 inches. If this week’s report from DSCC pans out, it appears that Apple has settled slightly below that range at 8.3 inches.

The actual form factor of the iPad mini 6 is not expected to change. This means the 8.3-inch display will come in the same physical size as the iPad mini 5, with the larger screen size being made possible by the removal of the home button, as Bloomberg has previously reported.

In terms of design, the iPad mini will likely resemble the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro with slimmer bezels and no home button. It’s unclear whether the new iPad mini 6 will feature Touch ID in the power button or Face ID support. Bloomberg has described this as “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the iPad mini.

9to5Mac exclusively reported last week that the new iPad mini will come equipped with the A15 processor inside, a USB-C port on the bottom for connectivity, and a Smart Connector.

Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2019, bringing a faster A12 Bionic processor as well as other improvements and Apple Pencil support. What are you most excited to see in the iPad mini 6 coming later this year? Let us know down in the comments!

