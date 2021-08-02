Monday’s best deals: Apple iPhone 12 mini cases from $20, M1 Mac mini $100 off, more

A new week is now underway, and with it comes a whole new batch of notable discounts, headlined by official Apple iPhone 12 cases from $20. That’s alongside the latest M1 Mac mini at $100 off just in time for back to school and a new Anker sale from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on official Apple iPhone 12 cases from $20

Today only, several retailers are discounting a selection of Apple’s official cases for the latest iPhone 12 series handsets, as well as previous-generation models, starting at $14. Headlining is the Apple iPhone 12 mini Silicone MagSafe Case for $20 at Amazon. Normally fetching $49, you’re looking at 60% in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention to come within a cent of the all-time low.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Upgrade to Apple Silicon before back to school at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799. Normally you’d pay $899, with today’s offer slashing $100 off the going rate to return the price to match the third-best discount we’ve seen to date.

Perfect for upgrading your desktop workstation with the power of Apple Silicon, the latest Mac mini delivers a compact form-factor alongside a more affordable price tag compared to the other models in the M1 lineup. Sporting the same low-profile footprint that many have come to know and love, it packs 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support on top of being powered by Apple’s new in-house chip. There are also two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package, and you can get a closer look in our coverage.

Anker starts the week with latest sale

Anker is back to start off yet another week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of smartphone essentials, home security gear, Mac accessories, and more. Headlining is the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $260. Normally fetching $320, you’re looking at $60 in savings, as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and the lowest since February.

Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes two of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures, so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. You can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

