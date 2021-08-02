Apple stops signing iOS 14.7, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.7.1

A week after releasing iOS 14.7.1 to the public, Apple today stopped signing iOS 14.7. That means users who have updated their devices or iOS 14.7.1 or even iOS 15 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.7.

iOS 14.7.1 was released on July 26 with a fix for a bug that prevented users from unlocking an Apple Watch using Touch ID on the iPhone. The update also fixes a security vulnerability that had been exploited by hackers.

Prior to that, iOS 14.7 was released on July 19 with the option to set timers on the HomePod through the Home app, support for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and other minor enhancements.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.7.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 14.7. Of course, if your device is running iOS 15 beta, you can downgrade to the currently signed versions of iOS 14.

