Apple releases Safari 14.1.2 for macOS Catalina and Mojave with security improvements

- Jul. 19th 2021 4:57 pm PT

Apple today quietly released an updated version of Safari for users running versions of macOS prior to macOS Big Sur 11. Safari 14.1.2 is now available for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave with security improvements and bug fixes.

The update follows the release of iOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6, which were made available to the public earlier today. The final builds of macOS Big Sur 11.5 and iPadOS 14.7 are yet to be released. However, what exactly these updates bring in terms of security improvements is unknown at this time.

On its security webpage, Apple only mentions that more details about today’s updates will be available soon. Earlier this year, Apple introduced Safari 14.1 for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave, which fixed a serious exploit in WebKit that had been used to execute arbitrary code on a device without authorization.

Presumably another security breach in WebKit has been patched with the latest versions of iOS and macOS, and now Apple is releasing the same patch for Mac users who cannot update to macOS Big Sur. The company suggests that more details will be revealed after an investigation to confirm that the security update works.

For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available.

You can update Safari by going to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app on your Mac.

