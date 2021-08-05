Verizon expands 5G Business Internet, now available in 42 cities with speeds up to 400 Mbps [U: 5 new cities]

Verizon is continuing a consistent rollout of its 5G Business Internet to more cities. The high-speed service is now available in 18 more markets bringing the total to 42. Speeds go up to 400 Mbps with no data caps and Verizon is also offering businesses up to $1,500 to cover early termination fees for new customers.

Update 8/5: Five more cities now have access to Verizon’s 5G Business Internet bringing the total to 47.

The newest cities to get coverage of Verizon’s fast 5G Business Internet are Gresham, OR; Albuquerque, NM; Austin, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN. The 10-year price lock and up to $1,500 to take care of early termination fees are still available.

Back in April Verizon offered its 5G Business Internet in 24 US cities. Today, Verizon shared that’s jumped to 42 with new coverage in over a dozen states across 18 cities.

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is also available now in over 40 states.

Along with average speeds of 300 Mbps and top speeds going up to 400 Mbps, Verizon’s 5G Business Internet offers a 10-year price lock and no data caps.

And now new customers are eligible for up to a $1,500 credit to take care of any early termination fees to leave an existing provider.

Plans start from $69/month for 100 Mbps service with options for 200 Mbps at $99/month, and 400 Mbps at $199/month.

You can check if the service is available in your area here. Expanded 5G Business Internet availability unveiled today includes areas in the following cities:

Ann Arbor, MI

Akron, OH

Fresno, CA

Spokane, WA

Columbia, SC

Milwaukee, WI

Tampa, FL

St. Petersburg, FL

Memphis, TN

San Antonio, TX

Columbus, OH

Raleigh, NC

Durham, NC

Greensboro, NC

Seattle, WA

Tucson, AZ

Des Moines, IA

New Orleans, LA

And here are the 24 cities where the service has already been available:

Anaheim

Atlanta

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City (MO)

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami

Minneapolis

Phoenix

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

St. Louis

St. Paul

Parts of Riverside-Corona, CA

