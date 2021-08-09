Facebook makes it easier to quit Facebook with expanded ‘Transfer Your Information’ tool

Facebook announced today that it’s updating the “Transfer Your Information” tool to provide people with choice and control over their data.

Whether you want to delete your Facebook account or just copy of all your info, the platform just rebuilt its Transfer Your Information tool with additional features.

With this update, Facebook lets users export data for Photobucket and Google Calendar as well as giving a new data type to export: Facebook Events.

“We’re excited about these new changes because they provide people with even more choice and control, while also fostering innovation with our partners,” says the company in a blog post.

This update includes:

A completely rebuilt experience that’s simpler and more intuitive — people can now more easily see what destinations and what data types are supported;

Greater transparency around the status of each transfer, including making it easier to retry certain transfers;

The ability to simultaneously start multiple data transfers for one destination;

Filters that allow people to more precisely select the data they want to transfer.

Facebook also states that it plans to keep contributing to the open-source Data Transfer Project, supporting innovation in data portability across the industry.

Last week, the company redesigned its app settings menu with simplified options. According to Facebook in a blog post, the new settings menu has been redesigned to make things more simplified and easier to find. While the company’s settings are currently spread across multiple sections, they will now be available in fewer categories for Facebook users on mobile platforms.

