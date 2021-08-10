Deals: All-time lows on M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $319, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of new all-time lows on Apple gear. First up, we’re looking at a $99 discount on the new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, which is live alongside a rare discount on the Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote at $130. Plus, you can save on a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 11-inch iPad Pro falls to new low at $99 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $700 in both styles. Down from its usual $799 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date with $99 in savings that’s also $49 under our previous mention. Those same savings also carry over to the 256GB model at $799.99, as well as Wi-Fi + cellular models and other configurations.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote sees rare discount to $130

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB with new Siri Remote for $130. Typically fetching $149, you’re looking at the first notable Amazon discount with today’s offer saving you $19 to mark a new all-time low. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip, this HD model delivers a similar overall set-top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about.

Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 models

After seeing the official Sport Loop bands go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models. Starting at $319, you’re looking at a series of styles with new all-time lows attached on everything from aluminum GPS models to Cellular offerings at up to $100 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

