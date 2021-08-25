JumpCloud Protect iOS app is now available for free enterprise multi-factor authentication

JumpCloud, the company behind the cloud directory solution, has released a new iOS and Android application to help enterprise IT departments with multi-factor authentication. After being in beta for the summer, the app is now available to download.

“Most organizations struggle to find the balance of appropriate security levels and convenience for employees. Security and IT teams are looking for solutions that eliminate friction, without incurring additional costs in integration time, effort, and vendor management,” said Greg Keller, CTO at JumpCloud. “JumpCloud Protect gives IT and security teams a path to protection without irritating users or overcomplicating their infrastructure. Mobile push MFA is an easy-to-understand and easy-to-use solution for employees, and simplifies IT and SecOps who can rely upon the same vendor they use for their identity and device management solutions with tightly integrated MFA solutions.”

The new app uses a simple accept or deny functionality to verify an identity when accessing IT resources. Employees can also use Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) token-generation capabilities for any JumpCloud authenticated resources or users’ personal online accounts requiring second factor verification.

For companies using JumpCloud’s Platform Plus package, JumpCloud Protect adds an extra layer of security by providing a built-in MFA solution with the package’s Conditional Access Policies, triggering verification of an identity based upon a variety of parameters, such as device trust, location, network trust, and app-specific challenges.

“JumpCloud Protect is an exciting offering that will make life easier in several ways,” said Nick Barron, technical director at Roadmap IT. “It’s exciting to have a one-touch MFA solution that is easy to manage by users and IT admins, and saves costs since we’ll no longer have to rely on third-party MFA apps for our clients.”

JumpCloud Protect is included with all JmpCloud bundle packages and the Cloud MFA a la Carte offering at no additional cost so it eliminates the need to pay for additional licensing.

“At Employee Zero, we’ve been implementing JumpCloud solutions for our clients for the past six years,” said James Martin, director at Employee Zero, an IT consultancy and managed service provider. “In that time, we have seen so many exciting advancements in features and value-adds to the platform. JumpCloud Protect is a major leap forward in keeping identity and security in one easy to manage place for both the end user, and for us as IT support. JumpCloud Protect will reduce the cost of maintaining a separate MFA solution for our clients whilst making things more streamlined.”

