TikTok may soon extend video upload limit to 5 minutes or more

The popular social network TikTok is working to expand the limit of videos that users can upload. Following another expansion last year, the company is now testing a longer 5-minute video upload limit with a small group of users.

Currently TikTok users can share videos up to three minutes long, a limit that was set by the social network in December 2020. Now that limit will be raised once again, this time to support videos up to five minutes long. The news was reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who shared a screenshot of the new upload limit on Twitter.

As seen in the screenshot, TikTok seems to be slowly rolling out the longer video upload limit to a few users. Those selected to try out the new limit will receive a notification confirming that the platform now accepts video uploads of up to 5 minutes.

Upload longer videos: Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you’re using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com.

Interestingly, there are some users who have been able to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, so the company is probably experimenting with what the ideal limit is before enabling it for everyone.

Earlier this month, Navarra also reported that TikTok is implementing “TikTok Stories” which, as you might imagine, will let users share photos that disappear after 24 hours — just like Snapchat and Instagram. TikTok later confirmed that the company has indeed been testing a new Stories feature, but there is no set date for making this available to the public.

TikTok is testing a longer 5 minute video upload limit 🕺 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/qiRbJmHkma — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 25, 2021

Have you recently successfully uploaded videos longer than 3 minutes to TikTok? Let us know in the comments below.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: