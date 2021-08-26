Apple rolling out new firmware version for AirTag item trackers

Apple is beginning to roll out a new version of firmware to its AirTag item trackers, 9to5Mac has learned. The new version of AirTag firmware comes two months after the previous release, which made improvements to anti-stalking features for the item trackers.

Today’s new release of AirTag firmware is version 1.0.291, and it features build number 1A291a. Prior to today, the most recent version of AirTag firmware was version 1.0.276 and build number 1A287b.

To check the firmware version of your AirTag, open the Find My application on your iPhone, then choose the Items tab in the bottom navigation bar. Then, choose your AirTag from the list of items and tap on the name of your AirTag. Doing this should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag.

There is also no way to force it to update. Instead, just make sure your AirTag is in range of your iPhone, and it should automatically update.

It’s unclear what’s new in this updated AirTag firmware version. Apple has confirmed that it is working on an Android app that will detect AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories, but as of publication, that application is not yet available on the Google Play Store.

It’s also possible that today’s update to AirTag includes additional improvements to the anti-stalking features Apple announced earlier this summer.

