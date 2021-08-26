Apple Watch user base hits 100 million as smartwatch industry grows 27%

The Apple Watch continues to dominate the wearables industry, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. In fact, the Apple Watch user base has now crossed 100 million, and Apple has retained its number one position in the wearables industry.

Apple has said that Apple Watch sales were somewhat negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of retail stores around the world. As retail stores have reopened, however, Apple Watch sales appear to have rebounded. The new report from Counterpoint Research explains:

Showing a full recovery from COVID-19, global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of this year increased 27% compared to the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research’s recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker.

Overall, Apple actually lost market share due to increasing competition from companies in China and India, but the company is still in the number one spot in the industry. According to the data, Apple holds a 28% share of the wearables market, down from 30.1% in the same quarter last year. Here are the full rankings:

Apple: 28%

Huawei: 9.3%

Samsung 7.6%

Imoo: 6.0%

Garmin: 5.8%

Data collected by Counterpoint Research goes on to indicate that the Apple Watch has crossed the 100 million user base mark this quarter.

Commenting on the smartwatch market outlook, Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said, “The smartwatch attach-rates for smartphones have been steadily rising. Apple’s ecosystem is seeing a greater attach rate as the brand continues to bake in attractive designs, health features and related services around it. Apple Watch’s user base crossed the 100-million mark for the first time during the quarter ended June, capturing the lion’s share of the smartwatch user base globally. The US continues to be the key Apple Watch market, contributing to more than half of its user base, with an attach rate of close to 30%.”

You can find the full report on the Counterpoint website right here.

