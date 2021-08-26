M1 Mac mini with 10GB ethernet now available from Apple refurb store

After Apple started selling the 24-inch M1 iMac via its Refurbished Store, the M1 Mac mini with 10GB ethernet is now available at a lower price as well.

This is was first discovered by developer Paul Haddad, who posted the news on his Twitter account. There are multiple options available, and users can get a discount of over $100.

The M1 Mac mini was first unveiled last year with the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. Then, in April, Apple added another option with a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port for $100 more.

The M1 Mac mini can be customized to up to 16GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet options. This is Apple’s most affordable Mac and is the option for many people who wants to try macOS for the first time.

This Mac doesn’t come with a keyboard, mouse, or display, so you’ll need to buy them separately or use what you already have at home or at work.

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on a new Mac mini to be announced in the next several months, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He says that this new model will have an updated design and more ports than the current model as well. At the beginning of the month, Gurman wrote that the next Mac mini will come soon after the new MacBook Pro release.

According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the upcoming M1X-powered Mac mini will also introduce a new generation of industrial design for Apple’s standalone Mac. According to him, the 2021 Mac mini will feature a new external chassis with a “plexiglass-like” reflective surface on the top in an otherwise aluminum enclosure.

You can find the refurbished M1 Mac mini with a 10GB Ethernet port here.

Heads up Apple has the M1 Mac Mini with 10GBe up on the refurb store.https://t.co/MPIO5924jx pic.twitter.com/d2SEXHqE0u — Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) August 26, 2021

