Telegram reaches 1 billion downloads globally

Telegram is now part of an elite club of apps that have been downloaded over 1 billion times globally, according to Sensor Tower.

As reported by TechCrunch, Telegram has the same largest market as WhatsApp: India, which represents approximately 22% of its lifetime installs.

“[India is] followed by Russia and Indonesia, which represent about 10% and 8% of [all installs], respectively. The app’s installs accelerated in 2021, reaching about 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021, up 61% year-over-year from 133 million in H1 2020,” it added.

Even though Telegram reached 1 billion downloads globally, it doesn’t mean there are over 1 billion active users. Telegram had about 500 million monthly active users as of early this year, although after WhatsApp was caught in some controversies with its updated Terms of Service, Telegram likely saw a boost.

Throughout this year, Telegram has received a handful of updates. Recently, the app started to support group video calls, screen sharing, and animated backgrounds. In March, following the Clubhouse trend, Telegram added a similar feature for voice chats.

Now, the next step is to join the group of mobile apps to surpass 3 billion downloads, but so far, TikTok has been the first and only non-Facebook app to surpass this goal.

As of now, apart from TikTok, only Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram achieved this mark. Will Telegram be the next one?

