Latest Telegram update lets you ‘run your own TV station’

The latest Telegram update gives you “the power to run your own TV station,” says the developer behind the private messaging app …

The main change to prompt this claim is that the previous cap of 1,000 viewers of a live-stream video broadcast has now been removed, allowing unlimited viewers. But you can also allow other viewers to raise their hand to request to broadcast their own video, and this ability to mix in up to 30 different feeds is what is behind the idea of you running a TV station or show.

Our previous update made Group Video Calls a powerful tool for live broadcasts — and now their audience is unlimited (except by the popularity of your channel, or the population of Earth, whichever is more relevant in your case). Start a Live Stream in a channel or a Video Chat in a group – both now support unlimited viewers. The power to run your own TV station is here, right in your pocket. To begin, tap ‘Video Chat’ (in Groups) or ‘Live Stream’ (in Channels) on the profile page of a community where you are an admin. The viewers of your Live Stream can also raise their hand and join your broadcast if you allow them to speak.

The update also includes what Telegram calls “flexible forwarding.”

Forwarding has become a much more relaxing experience. Tap the ‘Forward Message’ label above the message bar to open a preview window, showing how the messages will look when they are sent – along with several customization options. You can choose to hide the sender’s name or hide captions on media messages. You can also deselect messages you don’t want to send or change the recipient if you tapped the wrong chat.

Other new features include a quicker way to switch channels, trending stickers, additional animated emoji, and unread comment counters.

Many channels have comments enabled for their posts so that subscribers can interact and share their thoughts. We’ve recently had a great chance to test this with thousands of birthday wishes — thank you all for your support. Just like with chats, when you open a comment thread that has new messages, a counter will now appear showing the number of unread comments.

Telegram recently achieved the milestone of 1 billion downloads, in part thanks to a privacy backlash over some WhatsApp changes.

