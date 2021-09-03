Apple picks up two Mercedes engineers, likely for Apple Car team

-
Apple CarProject Titan
Apple Car production rumors

Apple Car rumors have really heated up this year with a variety of predictions pointing to production possibly starting as soon as 2024 for an actual vehicle. And amid Apple working to step into a whole new industry, the company has hired two more veteran engineers, this time from Mercedes.

Spotted by MacRumors, the big addition to what is likely the Apple Car team – codenamed Project Titan – is Dr. Anton Uselmann. He just started as a product design engineer with Apple’s Special Projects Group as of September 2021 according to his LinkedIn profile.

Uselmann, who holds a doctorate in mechatronics, was formerly a steering system development engineer for Mercedes-AMG from January 2018 until last month. And before that, he spent almost six years working on steering systems at Porsche.

In his time at Mercedes, Uselmann says he was “responsible for a large part of the development chain for steering systems in several Mercedes-AMG series.” The automaker’s AMG vehicles are its high-performance models. Part of his work also included getting steering systems ready for “mass production release.”

MacRumors also learned about a second unnamed former Mercedes engineer who also recently joined Apple.

We’ve seen a wide range of rumors as far as potential release dates (2024-2028) and partners that Apple may work with to handle production. The latest includes talks with Toyota and other Japanese and Asian suppliers.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Car

Project Titan

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Apple should announce its Apple Car tech soon, Nobel Pr...
Apple reportedly in talks to develop Apple Car with Kor...
Apple once again expands California self-driving test f...
Should we count Musk out as Tim Cook’s successor?
Report: Apple Watch and Health exec Kevin Lynch joining...
Reuters: Apple in talks with Chinese battery makers for...
Bloomberg: Apple Car team loses several top managers, b...
Latest data shows Apple has increased self-driving test...
Show More Comments

Related

Apple Music and Kanye West team up for exclusive livestream of ‘Donda’ creation

Another hint indicates Apple Pay is coming soon to Costa Rica

Apple reportedly scales back ambitious ‘HealthHabit’ project for transforming healthcare

Fortune Global 500 list: Apple now the world’s most profitable company

Report: Apple lacks a ‘strong living room hardware strategy,’ still planning HomePod/Apple TV combo for 2023

Report: Tim Cook wants to oversee ‘one more major new product category’ before stepping down as Apple CEO

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and AI teams reportedly seeing departures

Remembering Steve: 10 years ago today, the legendary cofounder of Apple resigned his post as CEO