New Apple Card users can earn $50 in Daily Cash bonus with Panera Bread promo

-
Apple Card

Apple is teaming up with Panera Bread in the United States for an exclusive new promotion. After teaming up for 3% cash back last year, new Apple Card users can now earn a $50 in Daily Cash when they spend $50 or more at Panera Bread with Apple Pay.

Panera Bread and Apple announced the promotion in an email today. The deal applies to new Apple Card users who open an account between September 1 and November 16.

Here are the full details from Apple and Panera Bread:

Valid only for new Apple Card holders who open an account 9/1/21 through 11/16/21, and spend $50 or more at Panera Bread using Apple Card with Apple Pay within 30 days of opening an Apple Card account. Accounts opened prior to 9/1/21 or after 11/16/21 do not qualify. Limit one offer per account. $50 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after $50 worth of transactions have posted to your Apple Card account

Apple Card offers 1% Daily Cash on all transactions, 2% on all Apple Pay transactions, and 3% on transactions through select retailers. Here is the full list of places where you can get 3% cash back with Apple Card:

  • Exxon and Mobil gas stations
  • Nike
  • Panera Bread
  • Apple (Hardware and Services)
  • T-Mobile
  • Walgreens
  • Duane Reade
  • Uber and Uber Eats

Last month, Apple also started promoting other exclusive offers for Apple Card users through the Wallet application, including promotions for Apple News+ and free coffee from Panera Bread.

You can apply for an Apple Card in the Apple Wallet app on iPhone.

