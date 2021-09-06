‘On The Rocks’ is the first Apple TV+ movie to be released on Blu-Ray; now available for pre-order

-
Apple TV

While Apple TV+ is a streaming platform, one of the shows available there can also be found on physical disc. Now the company has announced that the Apple Original Film “On The Rocks” will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD next month as the first Apple TV+ film available on physical disc.

As noted by Sigmund Judge, “On The Rocks” is now available for pre-order on Amazon for the price of $17.99. According to the webpage for the Blu-Ray version, the physical disc of the film is being distributed by Lionsgate. The disc is expected to ship starting October 26, 2021.

“On The Rocks” tells the story of a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.” The comedy, which premiered in September 2020, brings moments of fun on things like marriage the relationships between grown children and their parents. The film stars Rashida Jones as Laura Keane and also features Bill Murray, Ximena Lamadrid, and Marlon Wayans.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first Apple TV+ content to become available on Blu-Ray and DVD. Earlier this year, Apple’s original series “Defending Jacob” starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell was released on physical disc. However, the disc is distributed by Paramount and its box barely mentions that the show is from Apple TV+.

In addition to “Defending Jacob” and “On The Rocks,” “Long Way Up” — which is another Apple TV+ show — is also expected to be released on physical disc later this year.

Read also:

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Apple TV+ original ‘Dickinson’ to end follo...
Documentary ‘9/11: Inside the President’s W...
Apple TV+ Guide: Apple Original TV shows and movies
Jon Stewart’s show debuts September 30 on Apple T...
Ted Lasso awards continue to set records in Hollywood C...
Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to star in Apple TV+...
Season 1 of Apple TV+ show ‘Home Before Dark̵...
Apple TV+ earns two Emmy Awards for ‘Calls’...
Show More Comments

Related

Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now

Apple TV+ releases official trailer for sci-fi epic Foundation, series premieres September 24

Apple releases Ted Lasso sticker pack for iMessage and Clips

Apple TV+ orders new drama series ‘The Changeling’, based on novel of the same name

9to5Mac Happy Hour 343: iOS 15 Safari design reverted, Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, SharePlay delay

AMC to begin accepting Apple Pay for buying movie tickets next year

Tim Robbins joins the cast of Apple TV+ ‘Wool’ series adaptation

Apple original ‘CODA’ will be the first ever feature film to include burned in subtitles in all theaters