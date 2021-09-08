How much is your iPhone 12/Pro worth right now?

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are still the best iPhones you can buy as of this writing, but within a matter of months they no longer will be. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone 12 to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 13 or downgrade to a smaller iPhone SE, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.
How much is your iPhone 12/12 Pro worth?
The iPhone 12/12 Pro is worth between $350 and $941, depending on a variety of factors including storage size, condition, and whether or not you’re willing to take store credit instead of cash.
How to check your iPhone 12/12 Pro’s trade-in value
The iPhone 12 is the latest generation iPhone, and it’s going to snag you more than pretty much every other smartphone on the market as of this writing. If you’re smart, you’ll be able to get a decent value — and depending on how much work you want to do, a like-new iPhone 12/12 Pro could snag a very pretty penny.
The various trade-in sites offer an ever-changing variation of values for different conditions, but here’s a quick list of trade-in sites that can tell how much value your iPhone 12 currently has. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:
- 9to5Mac trade-in w/ MyPhones Unlimited
- Decluttr
- Apple GiveBack
- Gazelle
- Verizon trade-in program
- T-Mobile trade in program
- AT&T trade-in program
- Sprint trade-in program
Among these options for trading in your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, we recommend trading it in through our very own 9to5Mac trade-in portal where you can get a fair value and cold hard cash in a matter of days. Using our own trade-in portal also supports 9to5Mac and lets us keep doing what we do.
Latest iPhone 12/12 Pro trade-in values for September 2021
Every month, we go through some of the top trade-in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade in values for iPhone 12/12Pro for September 2021:
Top iPhone 12 Pro Max trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $425 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $520 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $389 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $474 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $555 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $816 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $871 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $941 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 12 Pro trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $520 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $345 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $376 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $499 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $711 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $776 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $841 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 12 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $363 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $370 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $454 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $526 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $571 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $641 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 12 Mini trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $233 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $328 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $412 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $445 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $476 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $536 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Sell your iPhone yourself
If you want to put in the effort selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get notably more than any of these trade-in programs can offer. Selling your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods. You can read about more options for trading in and selling your iPhone 12 in our full ultimate guide.
