Chill out with these iPhone wallpapers inspired by the new Mindfulness app in watchOS 8

Next week Apple will likely release watchOS 8 to the public after its September event. One of the update’s core new features is the gorgeous Mindfulness app. The Mindfulness app in watchOS 8 has a psychedelic animation that’s intended to help you cool down when stressed. We’ve put together some wallpapers for your iPhone inspired by the animations in the Mindfulness app and you can download them here.

The Mindfulness app includes a series of animations that primarily use green and blue that warp across your watch’s display as you relax. We’ve taken this design and optimized them so that you can choose a color that matches your personal style and taste.

There are three distinct designs, all based on images from Apple’s watchOS 8 preview. You can see all of the wallpapers in the gallery below or head over to the Google Drive link above to download them for your device. At the moment there are only versions compatible with iPhone.

watchOS 8’s new Mindfulness app also includes the previously available breathe functionality. It joins the new “reflect” exercises that show these fresh and funky animations. You can learn more about the new Mindfulness in our helpful guide here.

























