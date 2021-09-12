Report: M1X MacBook Pros to hit shelves in ‘the next several weeks’

While Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 on Tuesday, it has additional announcements in store for later this fall. Perhaps most notably, this includes the long-awaited 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by the M1X processor. A new report today indicates those machines could be available in “the next several weeks.”

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman details iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 expectations, but also teases that Apple has other announcements planned for later this fall: new AIrPods, a redesigned iPad mini and entry-level iPad, and the M1X MacBook Pros.

Gurman writes that following delays, the new M1X MacBook Pros should be ready to “hit shelves in the next several weeks.”

M1X MacBook Pro: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks.

We still don’t expect the M1X MacBook Pros to be announced at Tuesday’s event. Instead, what’s more likely is that Apple holds a separate virtual event sometime in October to announce the new MacBook Pro hardware and new iPad hardware. A previous supply chain report had indicated that Apple is planning to ramp up M1X MacBook Pro production by October.

The new MacBook Pros will purportedly feature a new flat-edged design similar to what we’ve seen in the latest iMac, iPad Pro, and iPhone 12 designs.

Bloomberg also reported that the new MacBook Pros will feature an HDMI port and an SD card slot, alongside the return of MagSafe technology for magnetic charging. Images and diagrams leaked as part of an Apple ransomware attack seemingly corroborated this.

