WhatsApp for iOS to add voice message transcription feature

WhatsApp is developing a new feature for iOS users that will help those who don’t like listening to long audio messages on the app.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new voice message transcription that will be done entirely on the user’s device, so WhatsApp and Facebook won’t be able to access these messages.

The publication notes that user’s voice messages will also help Apple to improve its speech recognition technology and it’s a totally optional feature.

As you can see in the prints below, here’s the notification WhatsApp will send when you use voice message transcription for the first time:

“WhatsApp” Would Like to Access Speech Recognition Speech data from this app will be sent to Apple to process your requests. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology. Transcribe voice messages.

After accepting the app to access speech recognition, users will be able to try the transcription service with a new “Transcript” section where users can also jump to a specific timestamp.

WABetaInfo says the “when a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later.”

As this feature is still under development, WhatsApp public beta testers still can’t try it out now but we’ll let you know when it’s available.

What do you think about this new feature? Will it improve your WhatsApp use? Tell us in the comment section below.

