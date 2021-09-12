With Electric Easy, QCODE is taking podcast storytelling to a Hollywood level of production

I’ve been listening to podcasts since 2004, and the industry has grown up a lot during that time in terms of variety, but also in production quality. While most people think of podcasts as non-fiction talk show style, but there is a fast-growing industry fictional storytelling that is rising to the level of being considered a “movie in your ears.” QCODE’s new show, Electric Easy, is quite possibly the highest level of audio production I’ve heard in my life, and it’s worth checking out.

QCODE has released a number of impressive shows over the past few years. Among my favorites are Blackout and Carrier. When I finally sat down to listen to the first two episodes of Electric Easy, I was blown away. One of the technologies that QCODE has mastered is creating an audio experience in your ears. As good as it is now, QCODE is preparing for a future in which podcasts can be delivered with Dolby Atmos as well.

Dolby Atmos really just opens up the world of possibilities for creating the immersive experience. Matt Yocum, sound designer/mixer of QCODE’s The Left Right Game

Although Spotify or Apple Podcasts cannot currently deliver Dolby Atmos in their apps, it’s likely coming in the future as audio quality continues to improve.

Having a great sound experience is a single part of the listening experience, though. Electric Easy is a sci-fi musical with original music from Kesha and has an amazing cast including Chloe Bailey, Mason Gooding, and more. Sound Design on Electric Easy is by Randy Torres (Christopher Nolan’s sound designer on Dunkirk, Tenet, and more).

Electric Easy is a musical neo-noir science fiction show set in futuristic Los Angeles in which humans struggle to co-exist with robots, known as “electrics”. This is a forbidden love story. It’s about the power of community, what it means to live as your authentic self and a celebration of acceptance.

Electric Easy was created by Vanya Asher. Here’s why he created the show:

In creating Electric Easy I wanted to imagine a new future, one that feels intentionally familiar at first brush, before it coaxes listeners into peeling away the layers of a cutting edge world that makes good on its promise of pushing the boundaries of sexuality, identity, trans humanity, faith, consciousness, love, gender, disease. This is a fast paced ensemble driven show. Each episode provides different POVs- immersive slices of this new world supported by groundbreaking music and inner dialogue – that never loses sight of a propulsive overarching narrative. The experience spectrum is diverse. From a closeted gangster battling his demons and a runaway android songstress managing her autoimmune disease to 3 robo-cats that share a single cramped consciousness. Just to name a few. The artists – musicians and actors – involved in the project are eclectic to say the least and include Grammy winning chart toppers teamed with cutting edge beat makers and seasoned Oscar winners teamed with social media disrupters with millions of followers. They form a carefully curated cross section of America’s modern media obsessions and I hope to transition many of them into the filmed adaptation of this podcast. Our music. A mix of brand new originals and astounding covers. Neo-noir sax tunes, psychedelic R&B, reinvented country classics, and anthemic pop anthems. Every episode hits the listener with at least one showstopper musical moment. But this is not your standard musical and the songs are always integrated in organic ways that never break the fourth wall but always blow your mind. One side of the world leans trad while the other leans electronic.The feelings of this story were inspired by my background as a war refugee, my life long obsession with anime, and – of course – coming up queer in the underground warehouse parties of the shitty heaven that is Los Angeles.”

One thing that we’re starting to see with content in 2021 is a slowdown of new releases due to the lack of filming during 2020. With podcast production, the cast was able to record from their homes or hotels using mobile product kits that QCODE provided. As you can see in the photos above, the cast was able to talk and collaborate on Zoom. In a world where we’ve had to stay apart, podcast production has continued marching forward. It’s the perfect way for actors and actresses to continue telling great stories even if they can’t physically be together.

There have never been more options for entertainment than we have today. Between all the streaming services and social networks vying for our attention, audiobooks, podcasts, and music are the mediums that can be passively enjoyed while you’re driving, cleaning the house, or exercising. I know that my wife and I are watching way less TV than we used to, but listening to way more podcasts. I am actively replacing streaming service subscriptions with Patreon and Apple Podcasts+ subscriptions as well.

If you looking for something to get you through your mountain of laundry or long commute, I want to highly encourage you to consider checking out Electric Easy by QCODE on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Castro, or Pocket Casts.

