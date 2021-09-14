Apple updates AirTag accessories with new colors and designs

Alongside the many new iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch accessories there are new also AirTag key rings, loops, and Hermès accessories. These new colors match the refreshed watch band collection and iPhone cases.

Apple’s leather key ring for AirTag is now available in wisteria, golden brown, and midnight. The Hermès leather key ring is now available in some bright new tones. They include pigment, jaune d’Or, bleu saphir, and gold.

There is also a new gold Hermès luggage tag as well as bag charms in the same colors as the leather key ring. All of the new Hermès AirTag accessories are available to order starting today and will arrive later this month, while the new Apple-designed leather key rings will arrive later this week.

