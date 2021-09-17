Overcast for iOS adds Home screen widgets, CarPlay upgrades, and more

The popular third-party podcast player Overcast has gotten a nice update today. With version 2021.8 of the app, Overcast is adding support for Home screen widgets, new CarPlay features, and more. Head below for all of the details.

In total, Overcast is adding three different widget options that can be used on your iPhone or iPad: a small widget that shows the most recent podcast you were listening to, a medium widget that shows three unfinished and newly published episodes, and a large widget that shows four unfinished and newly published episodes.

Overcast’s widgets show an impressive amount of information, including episode cover art, titles, release date, and length. You can tap on any of the podcasts in the widgets to jump to that show and resume or begin playback.

In addition to long-awaited Home screen widgets, Overcast is also adding a handful of new CarPlay features including Recents, speed control, chapters, and more. These enhancements are likely to be very useful to those who use the Overcast app with CarPlay on a regular basis.

Overcast is one of our favorite podcast players here at 9to5Mac. The app is available on the App Store as a free download with an optional in-app subscription of $10 per year to remove ads.

