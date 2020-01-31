Overcast podcast player launches Voice Boost 2, AirPlay 2 support, more

Popular third-party podcast player Overcast has been updated today with some exciting new features and improvements. Now, Overcast users can listen to their favorite podcasts through Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology.

With AirPlay 2, users can stream songs, podcasts, and more from an iPhone or iPad simultaneously to any compatible device, such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and others. With the update, you can use Overcast to play podcasts on these devices with features like extended multi-room support, audio streaming to stereo speaker pairs, and improved buffering.

If you already use Overcast, you probably know Voice Boost. It normalizes voice volume so every podcast will play at the same level, allowing the user to listen to them in noisy environments, such as an airport or a crowded mall. That feature has been completely rebuilt with the latest update to be more efficient and accurate.

Developer Marco Arment describes Voice Boost 2 in his blog:

“Voice Boost is a combination of dynamic compression and equalization that can make many shows more listenable and normalize volume across all shows. […] Voice Boost 2 achieves the same goal as the original Voice Boost, but with dramatically more sophisticated methods, leading to more consistent results and much better sound quality.”

In addition to that, it’s now possible to skip podcast introductions and also share episodes from a private feed.

Introducing Voice Boost 2 in Overcast, which brings mastering-quality volume leveling to your podcasts:

– Skip intros/outros by X seconds

– Restored iOS 12 support — Overcast (@OvercastFM) January 31, 2020

Overcast is available as a free download from the App Store. Optional in-app purchases unlock appearance options and more features.

