Apple updates iMovie and Clips with support for ProRes video and Cinematic mode

Following the official release of iOS 15 on Monday, Apple updated some of its apps available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. This time, iMovie and Clips have been updated with support for ProRes videos, ProRAW images, Cinematic Mode, and more.

iMovie

One of the new features of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is support for the ProRes video codec, which is widely used by professionals in the film industry. Similar to what ProRAW does for photos, ProRes lets users record video with minimal compression, which results in very high-quality footage.

Now users can import and edit ProRes videos with the latest version of iMovie, but that’s not all. Apple has also added support for ProRAW images and Cinematic mode, which is a new feature available on all iPhone 13 models that records videos with an effect similar to Portrait Mode.

You can check out all the new features of the iMovie update below:

Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13

Add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in video recorded in Cinematic mode

Import and edit ProRes video

Add ProRAW images to your movies and trailers

Stability updates and improvements

Clips

Clips is another Apple app used for video editing, but this one is more focused on short clips to be shared on social networks. The update brings the same new features added to iMovie, which includes support for ProRes videos, ProRAW images, and Cinematic mode.

Check out all the new features of the Clips update below:

Import and edit video captured in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13

Apply effects like filters, stickers, and emoji to video recorded in Cinematic mode

Add videos or photos from your Photos library with a single tap, without having to record each one into your project

Import and edit ProRes video

Add ProRAW images to your videos

Stability updates and improvements

It’s worth noting that, according to Apple, editing videos in Cinematic mode requires a device with the A12 Bionic chip or later (in other words, iPhone XS, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and the 2018 iPad Pro). As for ProRes video support, it requires an iPhone 13, iPad mini 6, or 2018 iPad Pro or later.

Both iMovie and Clips are available for free on the App Store.

