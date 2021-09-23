Apple launches ‘Foundation: The Official Podcast’ ahead of series release on TV+

Foundation, one of the most anticipated shows of Apple TV+, is finally premiering on September 24, the same day Apple starts selling its brand-new iPhone 13 line. Not only that, the company announced an official podcast for this sci-fi show with weekly episodes.

Join host Jason Concepcion and Foundation’s showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer as they discuss adapting Isaac Asimov’s iconic novels for the screen. Writers from the show chat with Jason and David to unpack the latest episode of the Apple Original series, giving viewers a deeper dive into the story. Episodes of the show and the podcast premiere on Fridays. So watch first on Apple TV+ (where available), then listen to the podcast for the ultimate Foundation experience.

To start, there’s already a one-minute introductory episode that reminds listeners that the show is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov.

This is not the first time Apple has promoted its original content with a podcast. For example, For All Mankind features a limited show that invites cast members to talk about the show and specialists to explain how missions in space work. You can learn more here.

Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The TV show stars Jared Harris, Leah Harvey, Cassian Bilton, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Alfred Enoch, Lou Llobell, and Terrence Mann. Its showrunner is David S. Goyer and it’s executive produced by Roby Asimov, Josh Friedman, David Ellison, Bill Bost, David S. Goyer, Cameron Welsh, and Dana Goldberg.

Earlier today, Apple TV+ announced on Twitter that Foundation and Ted Lasso‘s latest episodes will debut earlier this week, beginning on Thursday at 9 p.m. EST/6 pm PST. It also applies to the new episodes of The Morning Show, Mr. Corman, Truth be Told, and See.

After watching the first episode of Foundation, don’t forget to listen to its podcast for the “ultimate Foundation experience” here.

From @Foundation_’s epic debut to @TedLasso’s Emmy-winning antics, watch the latest episodes from Apple TV+ three hours earlier this week. Streaming begins Thursday at 9pm EST/6pm PST. pic.twitter.com/vxkkAEUuOe — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 23, 2021

