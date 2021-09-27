Deals: iPhone 12 $399 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Pro, more

A new week is now under way, and so too are all of the latest discounts. First up, we have a notable iPhone 12 pre-paid promotion within $399 in savings to go alongside Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $140 off. Not to mention, a chance to lock in $149 in savings on the latest M1 MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $399 on this pre-paid iPhone 12 bundle

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card for $600. Typically fetching $799 alone on the handset, you’re looking at a total value of $399 in savings, thanks to the promotion. This matches our previous mention and is the best offer yet for the smartphone. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock in the sale.

Even with the new iPhone 13 being unveiled earlier this month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $140 off

The dust has now settled on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you don’t plan on going with the latest wearable, there are plenty of savings to be had on the now previous-generation iteration. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $140 on a series of Apple Watch Series 6 styles. Down to some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find everything from entry-level 40mm offerings in various styles to GPS + Cellular configurations and more.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait until later this year for Series 7 to ship, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime.

Get in the M1 game with $149 off the latest MacBook Pro

Amazon is now rolling out a pair of discounts on Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Pros starting at $1,150 for the 256GB model. Those who are in need of additional storage can grab the 512GB capacity for $1,350. In either case, you’re looking at $149 in savings and the second-best prices we’ve seen across the board. These are also the lowest offers since July as well.

While we typically see markdowns on Apple’s latest MacBook Air, its more capable counterpart hasn’t been graced with as many markdowns. Today’s M1 MacBook Pro sale delivers a notable chance to see what M1 is all about with a 13-inch Retina display pairing with 17-hour battery life and a sleek build. You’re also looking at a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar, and 8GB of RAM to pair with the up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

