Apple hiring for ‘Radar Test Engineer’ to join its ‘autonomous systems’ team amid Apple Car rumors

Apple posted a new job opening over the weekend aimed to bolster its autonomous, electric vehicle efforts. Work on Apple Car has seen some challenges recently with the company losing its Project Titan VP, Doug Field. However, the work continues on as Apple looks for a Radar Test Engineer.

After Ford poached Apple’s autonomous EV VP Doug Field, Kevin Lynch, VP of Technology at Apple stepped in to lead Project Titan in September.

Even with some big setbacks, Apple appears to remain committed to its autonomous EV work with the latest news being a Radar Test Engineer job opening.

Apple SPG is looking for a Radar Test Engineer to join our Sensors team, which is developing new radar technologies for use in autonomous systems.

SPG is Apple’s “Special Projects Group.” Here’s the full description of the new open role:

Define, document, and execute test procedures and fixtures for experimentation, design verification, functional validation, and manufacturing

Design experiments for Radar performance characterization

Process, analyze, and review test data, compare with models and requirements

Develop and maintain automated test drivers and test software to interface and collect data from Radar sensors and Radar test equipment

Conduct post-test analysis of Radar data, draw conclusions, plan next steps

Effectively communicate Radar analyses, conclusions, and recommendations at pre- and post-test reviews to management

Plan, evaluate, procure, specify, and manage the development of test equipment and test facilities to characterize Radar sensors performance •Operate and maintain test facilities and equipment, and support test activities

The job listing also mentions it’s preferred for candidates to have “experience in robotics control and automation.”

At the beginning of September, Apple’s Project Titan also appears to have hired two former Mercedes engineers.

