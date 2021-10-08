Apple stops signing iOS 15.0, blocking downgrades from iOS 15.0.1 and iOS 15.1

A few days ago, we reported that Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.8, blocking downgrades from iOS 15 to any version of iOS 14. Now the company has also stopped signing the first iOS 15 release, which means that users who upgraded their devices to iOS 15.0.1 or iOS 15.1 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 15.0.

iOS 15 was officially released to all users on September 20. The update comes with new features such as Portrait Mode in FaceTime, Focus modes and redesigned notifications, improved Maps, Live Text, and more. Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 15.0.1 to fix a bug that prevented users from unlocking iPhone 13 models using an Apple Watch.

At the same time, Apple has been running tests with iOS 15.1 beta, which reenables SharePlay in FaceTime and the ProRes video codec for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users. It’s unclear when iOS 15.1 will be made officially available to the public.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 15.0.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 15.0.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: