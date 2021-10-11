iOS 15.1 brings back option to disable Apple TV and Apple Watch Keyboard notifications

When iOS 15 was released to the public last month, a common complaint quickly emerged about notifications. In previous versions of iOS, Apple offered a dedicated way to disable Apple Watch Keyboard and Apple TV Keyboard notifications on your iPhone, but this option was removed in iOS 15 without reason.

iOS 15.1 is currently in beta testing with developers and public beta users, and as it turns out, this update restores the ability to disable Apple TV and Apple Watch Keyboard notifications…

As background, when you come upon a text input screen on your Apple TV or Apple Watch, you receive a notification on your iPhone where you can input the text. This is generally far easier than attempting to type the text directly on your Apple TV or Apple Watch.

So why might you want to disable these notifications? As iOS 15 users quickly pointed out last month, the Apple TV Keyboard notifications can particularly get unruly if you have multiple Apple TVs in the house, and especially if they are being used by kids.

In the latest iOS 15.1 beta, Apple has restored the settings allowing you to turn off Apple TV Keyboard and Apple Watch Keyboard notifications. To find these toggles, open the Settings app on your iPhone, choose “Notifications,” then look for the “Apple TV Keyboard” and “Apple Watch Keyboard” options.

Again, iOS 15.1 is currently in beta testing and we expect it to be released to the public soon. Are you happy to see this setting back in iOS 15.1? Let us know down in the comments!

